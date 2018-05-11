Emergency rescue crews respond to small plane crash in Wayne County

Emergency rescue personnel and troopers from the Ohio State Highway Patrol are investigating a plane crash in Wayne County.

According to OSHP, the plane crashed in a field north of Orville near Wadsworth Road and 5 Points Road at approximately 10 a.m. Friday morning.

One victim sustained a bloody nose, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol. They did not indicate exactly how many people were on the plane.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

