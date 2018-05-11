Adopt family-friendly 'Maddie' from the Cleveland APL

Maddie is family-friendly and is looking for a "fur-ever" home.

She is available for adoption from the Cleveland Animal Protective League. Her previous owner dropped her off recently at the animal shelter after not being able to care for her any longer.

Maddie is housebroken, has a great temperament, and gets along with kids.

If you're interested in adopting Maddie or any of the other animals, visit the Cleveland APL for more information.

New adoptions come spayed or neutered with up-to-date vaccinations.

