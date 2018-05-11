Cleveland schools CEO proposes to keep Whitney Young students together

Cleveland Metropolitan School District's CEO Eric Gordon is proposing a plan to keep the Whitey M. Young Leadership Academy intact.

Students from the academy were scheduled to be split up and merge with already existing schools because of declining enrollment. Fifth- through eighth-graders would have joined students from Charles W. Eliot Middle School on a campus now under construction. Upper grades would have been merged to an independent school on the John F. Kennedy High School campus.

Under Gordon's new plan, Whitney Young will remain whole in a 14-classroom modular addition that would be added to the new building on Harvard Avenue. Middle School students from Charles W. Eliot would remain in the new building, while Whitney Young students would stay in the new wing.

The two separate schools would share the gym, cafeteria and music and art rooms, but have their own classrooms.

Students were told about the new plan Wednesday when about 50 student protesters showed up unexpectedly at CMSD's downtown offices.

“You are democracy done right, you are democracy in action,” Gordon said. “But democracy does not end when you get the first step in the solution. That’s where it starts.”

The prefabricated classrooms would cost the school district $1.5 million.

Gordon's plan will be considered by the Board of Education during a meeting on May 29.

