Cuyahoga County employee revived with Narcan after overdosing in a sheriff's office car

A process server for the Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office was revived with Narcan on March 25 after he had overdosed in a sheriff's office car, according to a Brooklyn police report.

According to the police report, Paul Grivas had overdosed in the parking lot in front of an IHOP on Brookpark Road in Brooklyn.

Investigators said Grivas had to be given several doses of Narcan.

Police said Grivas began to struggle with emergency responders.

Authorities said he had to be physically restrained.

According to the police report, the suspect freed one foot from a police officer's grasp and kneed a firefighter in the head.

The fireman said he "saw stars" after he was hit in the head, according to the police report.

Police said the firefighter was diagnosed with a mild concussion.

Investigators said Grivas admitted to officers to snorting drugs.

Officers found numerous court documents, an ID and deputy badge in the car.

He has been charged with assault.

