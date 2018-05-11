Cleveland Cooks: Philly Cheese Crepe

Cafe Avalaun shared the recipe for a Philly Cheese Crepe.

Philly Cheese Crepe Ingredients:

Plain crepe

5-6 oz. of braised beef chuck

2 oz. of caramelized onions

2 oz. of sauteed mushrooms

2 oz of mozzarella cheese

2-4 oz. of garlic aioli

Procedure:

Fill the crepes with all the ingredients and fold or roll up like a burrito. You can also add sauteed peppers, lettuce and tomato.

Balsamic Roasted Portobello Mushrooms ingredients:

2 portobello mushrooms

Balsamic vinegar

Extra virgin olive oil

salt

pepper

Procedure:

Preheat oven to 425º (400 if convection). Place the mushroom on a baking tray upside down so the gills are facing up. Drizzle the balsamic vinegar onto the mushrooms and then the oil. Sprinkling with salt and pepper. Roast in oven for 15-20 minutes. Allow mushrooms to cool and then slice them and use as desired. To reheat, place into a pan and saute gently on low-medium heat for about 2-3 minutes.

Mayonnaise and aioli recipe ingredients:

43 grams of egg yolks

25-30 grams of whole eggs

2 teaspoons of smooth dijon mustard

1 1/2 tablespoon of Braggs Apple cider vinegar

2 tablespoons of lemon juice

2 cups of avocado oil

1 teaspoons of salt

A pinch of pepper

1 tablespoons of water

Procedure for the aioli recipe:

Separate yolks from whites and reserve the whites for another use. Combine egg yolks, whole eggs, vinegar, lemon juice, Dijon, water, salt and pepper in a Vitamix blender.

Blend on number 10 level for 1 minute. Begin to add oil in a steady stream while blending to incorporate into an emulsion. Over blending can cause it to break as well as under. You may need to use the plunger to ensure all oil is blended. If it starts to seem too thick add a splash (about 1 Tablespoon) of water as needed if needed.

Store in appropriate container. Use this mayo as base for garlic aioli and then as base for other aioli recipes.

To make garlic aioli Combine 1/2 cup of the mayonnaise with 1-2 teaspoons of minced garlic, a splash of juice of 1 lemon, 1 teaspoon of Extra virgin olive oil and whisk together.

