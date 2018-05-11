Cleveland police getting ready to hold a property auction

The Cleveland Police Department are getting ready to auction off seized, found and surrendered items which have been forfeited.

These items include lawn equipment, jewelry, electronics and much more.

The auction is scheduled for Saturday, June 2 at the Cleveland Police Supply Unit located at 2200 W. 3rd Street.

Jewelry preview is at 8 a.m. and auction begins at 9 a.m.

All sales are final.

Cash only.

