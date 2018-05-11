Berea Police arrest 2 men accused of stealing $500 worth of cologne

The Berea Police Department said they arrested two men accused of stealing more than $500 worth of cologne on May 10. (Source Berea Police)

The Berea Police Department said they arrested two men accused of stealing more than $500 worth of cologne on May 10.

Police said around 11 a.m. on Thursday the two suspects took cologne from a Walgreens on Bagley road by prying open a display case.

Officers said the suspects ran from the store but were soon caught near the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds by police following a foot chase.

Investigators identified the suspects as Juan Rentas and Steven Rosario.

Rosario and Rentas were transported to the Strongsville jail.

Police said officers found the cologne from a vehicle that was parked in a driveway along Eastland Road.

