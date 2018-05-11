Fire at Shaker Heights High School, students dismissed early

Shaker Heights High School students were evacuated and dismissed early because of a fire on Friday. (Source: WOIO)

According to the district the Shaker Heights Fire Department closed the main building and will not permit students to return because of the smoke.

Students evacuated from SHHS due to fire. SHFD has closed main building due to smoke. Students have been dismissed. Read more: https://t.co/IPxyG5ZyjB — Shaker Heights Schools (@shakerschools) May 11, 2018

All students were asked to go home, anyone who is unable to go home at the moment was asked to report to the school's North Gym.

The school said the district will make accommodations for students unable to be picked up and allow them to use phones.

Middle School students who were visiting the high school planetarium were evacuated from the building, the students were transported to the middle school.

