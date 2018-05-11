Lorain County festival canceled after nearly 100 years - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Lorain County festival canceled after nearly 100 years

Posted by Julia Tullos, Assignment Desk Manager
Grafton's Village Firemen's Festival canceled. (Source: WOIO) Grafton's Village Firemen's Festival canceled. (Source: WOIO)
GRAFTON, OH (WOIO) -

The Grafton Village Firemens Association announced Thursday the Grafton's Village Firemen's Festival has been canceled.

The festival has been around for 81 years.

The purpose of the festival has always been to raise money for the Grafton Fire Department.

Firefighters are asking residents to stay tuned for their next fundraising adventure.

