Erie County high school student dies after basketball practice

Erie County high school student dies after basketball practice

Posted by Julia Tullos, Assignment Desk Manager
Stone Ambos. (Source: Ohio Buckets) Stone Ambos. (Source: Ohio Buckets)
ERIE COUNTY, OH (WOIO) -

An Erie County high school student has died after collapsing at basketball practice Thursday evening.

Stone Ambos played for the AAU basketball team the Ohio Buckets.

The team was practicing at Norwalk High School when Ambos collapsed.

The 15-year-old boy was rushed to a local hospital where he died.

The cause of death remains under investigation.

GoFundMe account has been set up for his family.

