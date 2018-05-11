This weekend's hot tickets in Cleveland has something free for mom

Lulu makes her debut Friday, Apr. 13, at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo.

It's Mother's Day weekend and when it comes to Hot Tickets why not get something for mom?

Free Zoo

Providing the rain clears up Sunday afternoon, the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is free for moms.

"I can feel it coming in the air tonight."

Cleveland is one of only a handful of cities getting a stop on the Phil Collins "Not Dead Yet" tour.

The concert is October 18 at Quicken Loans Arena.

Tickets go on sale this Tuesday, May 15 at 10 a.m.

Prices range from $50-$275.

What the heck is a "Hooley?"

11 years ago the Kamm's Corners Development Corporation started an annual block party in May and they called it "The Hooley."

Their website says, "In Ireland 'hooley' is a word for a lively gathering. In Cleveland, The Hooley™ is West Park’s annual day-long block party."

Free to the public they closed down a large section of Lorain for drinking tents, games and street food.

The Hooley is this Saturday, May 12 from noon until 8:00 p.m.

The Cavs March on

The Cavaliers are about to start the NBA Eastern Conference Finals and the first two games are on the road in Boston.

Which means there are $5 tickets for the watch parties at the Q for the Sunday and Tuesday games.

Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

Tuesday at 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.