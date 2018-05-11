Ohio Highway Patrol trooper during 40 minute chase ‘This is the longest pursuit of my life’

An Ohio State Highway Patrol tasered and arrested a male for various traffic offenses following a lengthy pursuit last month. (Source OSHP)

OSP dash cam video just released Friday showcasing the 40 minute long pursuit.

Michael P. Fox, 49, was seen speeding all over Stark County. When a trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, Fox took off jumping railroad tracks, cutting through fields and dodging multiple police vehicles.

Fox is shown driving a white pick-up truck that would eventually blow a tire. Canton Police tossed road spikes, but Fox continued trucking along at times reaching speeds of 80 miles per hour.

The pursuit happened just after 10 p.m. on April 21.

Twenty-five minutes into the pursuit, a very calm Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper can be heard saying under his breath “this is the longest pursuit of my life.”

He wasn’t kidding. Little did he know, the suspect was going to flee for another 15 minutes.

Fox eventually jumped out of his pick-up truck and fled after crashing into a pole at 17th Street and Bryan Avenue N.W.

After a short foot pursuit, the OSP trooper deployed his taser taking Fox into custody. Canton Police arrived on scene to assist and say they were after the same man the prior evening for a stolen vehicle report.

Fox was charged with abduction, 2 counts of failure to comply with order of a police Officer, 2 counts of receiving stolen property, resisting arrest, driving Under FRA suspension and speeding.

