Parma Police arrest man accused of stealing an AED - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Parma Police arrest man accused of stealing an AED

Posted by Jonathan Jankowski, Digital Content Producer
Connect
The Parma Police Department is looking for a man accused of stealing an AED from Byers Field. (Source Parma Police) The Parma Police Department is looking for a man accused of stealing an AED from Byers Field. (Source Parma Police)
PARMA, OH (WOIO) -

The Parma Police Department has arrested a man accused of stealing an AED from Byers Field.

An automated external defibrillator is used to help people experiencing sudden cardiac arrest.

The device can deliver an electrical shock to help the heart get an effective rhythm. 

Police released photos of the suspect.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly