Cleveland cemetery damaged by city workers partially restored

Muddy conditions, flooded graves, and headstones overturned is what we found when we visited West Park Cemetery, one owned and run by the City of Cleveland.

We found one woman who was very upset.

"I came here and just burst out crying. When you saw this. Yes, my mother is here and my son's over there," Sharon Mackey said.

In some areas workers had driven heavy equipment over headstones that were left muddied.

We took Mackey's concerns and concerns over toppled and damaged stones to the mayors office, and got a promise for Sharon from Dan Williams of the Mayors office.

"It will be completely reworked and things put back in place. It will all be done before Mothers Day."

Mother's Day is Sunday, so we went back to check. There was fresh dirt unevenly spread, with grass seed spread in the trouble spots.

Headstones appear to have been rinsed of the mud previously caked on them. A man placing a bouquet of flowers on his mothers grave says this has happened before.

There was less progress if any on the section of the cemetery where headstones are toppled, heaved out of the ground by the freeze thaw cycle of winter or dislodged by tree roots. Williams says they are private property and the responsibility of owners unless the damage is from vandalism.

So while the job is incomplete, it won't ever be completely finished.



