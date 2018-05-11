Discovery Tours crisis continues, Ohio Attorney General files consumer protection lawsuit

Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine has filed a consumer protection lawsuit against Discovery Tours.

Several school districts in Ohio have been impacted by the suspension of Discovery Tours, including Chagrin Falls, North Royalton, Hudson, Solon, and Twinsburg.

According to a news release the lawsuit accuses Discovery Tours of violating the state's Consumer Sales Practices Act.

Dewine said the business failed to to deliver promised services and operating in a precarious financial situation.

The Attorney General's Office has received more than 700 complaints from parents.

On Thursday Sen. Sherrod Brown reached out to the Federal Trade Commission and the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Ohio to investigate the Discovery Tours crisis.

Here is the statement from Sen. Brown:

"Beyond the disturbing reality that hundreds of students will likely miss long-awaited school trips, is the fact that a company allegedly received hundreds of thousands of dollars – and possibly millions – from Ohio families for services that the company will not provide. And the company has failed to provide any information as to when or if the money it received will be returned to those hardworking men and women. This is unacceptable and the affected school districts, parents, and students deserve answers as to what happened to their money," wrote Brown.

