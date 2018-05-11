Cleveland's 'Queen of Hearts' game back on, ruled legal at Grayton Road Tavern

The "Queen of Hearts" has returned to the Grayton Road Tavern. (Source: WOIO)

Game on!

Cleveland's "Queen of Hearts" has returned to the Grayton Road Tavern after being put on a brief hold while Attorney General Mike DeWine reviewed its legality.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley sent a request for an opinion to DeWine's office earlier this month over concerns that the game was illegal because it only pays 90 percent of the pot, with the remaining 10 percent serving as a rollover for the next jackpot.

On Friday, DeWine sided with Grayton Road Tavern, allowing the game to resume.

Per game rules, the opening jackpot will start at $550,000 (10 percent of the previous $5.5 million jackpot).

