Eastlake honors veterans with 'Hometown Hero' banner program

The City of Eastlake is joining in the Hometown Heroes banner program, an initiative that honors local veterans.

Veterans' family members or friends can sponsor them for the banners, which will be posted along telephone poles on Route 91 in Eastlake.

The banners are individualized for each veteran, and include their names, dates of service, where they served, and a photograph.

"What better way for a city to see who the veterans are in the city, who they are what they've done, the sacrifices they've made," said Kimberly Evers, Councilman at-large for Eastlake.

The city is already known for its Boulevard of 500 Flags near City Hall, which honors veterans and memorializes those killed in action.

This new recognition will be another sign of remembrance for those service members, say city leaders.

"Just to see the pictures from back in the 40s," said Mayor Dennis Morley. "My father was in Korea and World War II both, so just seeing his picture from before, and seeing everyone's pictures, how proud their families are for everything they did for our country."

Any city resident who has served in the Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines, Coast Guard or National Guard is eligible to have an application submitted on their behalf. Those applications must include a completed form, available at City Hall, a check for $130 per banner, and a high resolution photo, preferably of the service member in uniform.

The deadline for applications is Friday, May 18.

