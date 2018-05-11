Clinton Ransey graduates from Cleveland State University

Clinton Ransey remembers the good ole days at CSU.

He was a star player on the Vikings basketball team back in the day.

"Back in 87 is when they installed the three point line for us at Cleveland State."

He was recruited by Coach Kevin Mackie and played from 83-87 and they went to the Sweet 16 in 1986.



"I went on to live my life, raised my three daughters and my son. Now, I came back to get my degree," he said.



It's never too late to be great. This weekend he will fulfill a promise, one day before Mother's Day.



"I wanted to come back because my mom really wanted me to graduate. I promised her I was going to do it. She's not here physically but she'll be watching me as I walk across the stage," he said.

