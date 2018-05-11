Medina prepares for another potential storm

After a storm dumped three inches of rain in a short period of time several weeks ago, Medina County and city leaders are hoping this weekends' storm doesn't hit quite as hard. (Source WOIO)

Areas near the Rocky River Reservation in Medina Township were heavily flooded, including two softball fields.

A local tree service told Cleveland 19 they removed four truckloads of tree stumps, limbs and other natural and man-made debris just to get the creek flowing again.

Medina City Parks and Recreation Director Jansen Wehrley says his team watches the forecast closely and they immediately plan the chain of communication with the police department and other agencies in the event of severe weather.

Medina has received the Tree City USA distinction for 35 years and Wehrley says the residents love their trees. He doesn't mind calls coming in to his department because it's their job to beautify the city and help residents.

He did add that in severe weather situations, residents need to be patient and understand the city's priorities.

If the storm causes any electrical hazards, those must be dealt with first. It's a complicated process involving the police and electric company to make sure it's safe for workers to approach and began removal of any tree limbs. Then the electric company can get to work restoring power.

The second priority for the city is any trees or limbs blocking major roadways in the city. Finally, trees and limbs on side streets or residential concerns will be handled.

Wehrley also added tips for homeowners dealing with the aftermath of the storm. He urges residents to hire contractors that are licensed and insured and pay worker's compensation. Generally, reputable contractors will have this information readily available, so any hesitation on their part is a potential red flag.

