Former Steubenville football player removed from sex offender list 5 years after sexual assault case

Ma'Lik Richmond is no longer a juvenile sex offender.

Richmond -- who was a leading Steubenville High School football player -- was found delinquent of sexual assault of a 16-year-old in 2013.

He served one year, and was able to rejoin the Steubenville football team; he was also ordered to register as a sex offender every six months for 20 years.

Richmond returned to juvenile court this past April after filing a declassification motion.

Court Psychologist Dr. Thomas Gazley evaluated Richmond and took the stand on his behalf, WTRF reports.

According to Jefferson County court documents, "all prior determinations that the defendant (Richmond) is a Juvenile Sex Offender are terminated."

In 2017, Richmond filed a lawsuit against Youngstown State University after an outcry from the community led to his ouster from the school's football team.

YSU and Richmond came to terms, and he was placed back on the football roster.

