UH files motion to dismiss fertility lawsuits, says attorneys didn't file 'necessary documentation'

University Hospitals has filed a court motion to dismiss the lawsuits over its fertility clinic failure in Cuyahoga County Court, according to attorney Tom Merriman.

As it stands, there have been only two motions filed, but Merriman expects UH to file dismissal motions on the other cases as well.

University Hospitals continues to offer clinical and emotional support to patients affected by this difficult situation. With regard to the legal proceeding you reference, when a lawsuit is filed, Ohio law requires that all medical claims be accompanied by an affidavit of merit. In this matter, the plaintiffs' attorneys did not file the necessary documentation. So we have asked the court to dismiss the claims that were not properly supported when filed – in keeping with Ohio law. -George Stamatis | Sr. Media Relations Strategist

The news comes weeks after a nitrogen storage tank failed at the hospital's fertility clinic, leading to the destruction of thousands of eggs and embryos.

In response, the hospital has been hit with scores of lawsuits from impacted patients.

Hundreds of families are still reeling from the loss.

