University Circle's Montessori High School set to close due to slumping enrollment

Montessori High School, located in University Circle, is set to close because of slumping enrollment.

Board member Amy Ryder Wentz said the board passed a resolution to close its doors and liquidate its assets, starting June 30.

A group of parents have banded together in the hopes of coming up with a solution to keep the school open.

School officials said they're willing to work with the parent group.

The school was founded by Montessori educators and supporters 10 years ago.

In 2009, MHS was recognized as an International Baccalaureate World School.

