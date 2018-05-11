Lakewood Hospital will meet the wrecking ball after court throws out lawsuit

Lakewood Hospital will be torn down following a yearslong court battle over its future. (Source: WOIO)

It's official: Lakewood Hospital will finally meet the wrecking ball.

On Thursday, a Cleveland appeals court issued two rulings, which will dissolve a temporary restraining order that prohibited the demolition of Lakewood Hospital.

These orders are final and end the 2015 lawsuit raised by Lakewood residents in the Eighth District Court of Appeals.

It was the second lawsuit dismissed involving Lakewood Hospital.

Earlier in 2018, the Ohio Supreme Court refused to hear State Sen. Michael Skindell's appeal of the dismissal of his case against the city, which alleged Lakewood City Council acted inappropriately in adopting the agreement to tear down the hospital.

"It's clear to me the appellate judges put a great deal of thought into this opinion, just as Judge O'Donnell did when he originally dismissed the lawsuit," Lakewood Law Director Kevin Butler said. "I'm gratified that the courts continue to affirm the actions of our elected officials in the face of these misguided, cynical, costly efforts to throw hurdles in the path of Lakewood's progress. While this ruling is a shot in the arm for our public servants, more importantly, it's a win for our citizens."

The Cleveland Clinic is currently building a new emergency room and administrative offices along Detroit Road near the site of the defunct hospital.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.