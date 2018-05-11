60 cars zig instead of zag on Cleveland Shoreway, triggering traffic debacle (video)

There's a right way of driving through Cleveland's orange barrel Shoreway, and then there's a wrong way.

Fifty to 60 cars traveling westbound on the lake shore byway inadvertently drove through a construction zone not open to traffic and became stuck Friday evening.

After hitting a dead end, the long line of vehicles had to slowly reverse and re-enter traffic with the help of Cleveland police officers and firefighters.

The Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) was called to the scene to reset the barriers and prevent any further motorist miscues.

No accidents or injuries were reported during the mishap.

Watch the cars reverse in the upper right lane in the time lapse video above.

