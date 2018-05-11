Coventry Police searching for young boy seen running from old man

A young African-American boy wearing only green shorts and socks was seen running from a white man Friday, which has raised alarm among local authorities.

According to the Summit County Sheriff's Office, deputies were informed the 8-year-old boy jumped out of a black Chevy Cavalier at the corner of Manchester Road and East State Street in Coventry Township.

The boy was reportedly being chased by an elderly white man.

The child ran past St. Francis Church and hasn't been seen since.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, the child or the suspicious man is asked to contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 330-643-2181.

