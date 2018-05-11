Weekend weather timeline: Storms headed south; showers expected - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Weekend weather timeline: Storms headed south; showers expected Sunday

Posted by Beth McLeod, First Alert Weather Specialist
The First Alert Weather Team anticipated potentially severe storms through Saturday, but fortunately, the storm front is headed south.

Expect showers moving west to east through the Cleveland and its suburbs on Saturday.

Showers will likely continue south Sunday and hit the Mansfield area.

View the weather timeline below for Saturday afternoon and Sunday morning:

