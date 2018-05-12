Khloe Kardashian unveils beautiful baby girl, True Thompson (vid - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Khloe Kardashian unveils beautiful baby girl, True Thompson (video)

Khloe Kardashian unveiled the first footage of her 1-month-old baby girl on Instagram. (Source: AP) Khloe Kardashian unveiled the first footage of her 1-month-old baby girl on Instagram. (Source: AP)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Hello, True -- welcome to the world!

On Saturday, Khloe Kardashian unveiled footage of her and Tristan Thompson's 1-month-old, True Thompson.

Kardashian gave birth to the little girl last month at Cleveland's Clinic's Hillcrest Hospital.

