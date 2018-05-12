Orange barrels taking over Little Italy; closures, detours announced

Little Italy visitors and commuters will have to adjust to the major traffic disruption. (Source: Clevelamd Heights Police)

The orange barrels are taking over Little Italy.

Beginning Monday, crews will begin to resurface Mayfield Road and a section of Chester Avenue near University Circle.

Mayfield Road, between Euclid Avenue and East 126th Street, will only be open to westbound traffic during construction.

Eastbound drivers will be detoured via Euclid Avenue and Superior Road to return to Mayfield Road.

There will be no on-street parking on Mayfield Road for the duration of the project.

Chester Avenue will be resurfaced between East 93rd Street and Euclid Avenue. Traffic will be maintained with one lane in both directions, with lanes first shifted to the north side of the roadway for work to take place on the southern half of the road.

The Mayfield Road resurfacing is expected to be complete by July, and the Chester Avenue resurfacing will wrap in October 2018.

The $1.6 million project will be managed by Karvo Companies.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.