7 days of libation: Great Lakes Brewing Co. tapping into American Craft Beer Week

Great Lakes Brewing Co. is joining its independent craft beer brethren in celebrating the 13th annual American Craft Beer Week.

The libation revelry will kick off on May 14, and will wrap on May 20.

The restaurant will feature special beer tappings, daily food and drink specials, Sunday brunch and more.

Here's a taste of what's to come:

Special beers on tap:

2018 Barrel Aged Rackhouse Ale (on tap beginning May 12)

2016 Barrel Aged Christmas Ale (on tap beginning May 14)

2016 Barrel Aged Blackout Stout (on tap beginning May 14)

*While supplies last. Sorry, no growler or crowler fills.

Daily $3 pint specials

Paired daily with a complimentary tasting cookie.

Monday, May 14: Dortmunder Gold Lager

Tuesday, May 15: Holy Moses White Ale

Wednesday, May 16: Commodore Perry IPA

Thursday, May 17: Turntable Pils (cans)

Friday, May 18: Eliot Ness Amber Lager

Saturday, May 19: Burning River Pale Ale

Sunday, May 20: Edmund Fitzgerald Porter

For the full list of Great Lakes' craft beer week offerings, click here.

