Akron Police: 1 dead, 1 hospitalized in drive-by shooting

One man is dead and another is clinging to life following a grisly drive-by shooting in Akron Saturday.

According to Akron Police, the shooting occurred in the 1300 block of Manchester Road at 2:30 p.m.

Witnesses say a man jumped out of a car and opened fire on the victims who were stopped in another vehicle.

A 26-year-old man was killed on scene, and a 20-year-old man was hospitalized.

The shooter fled in a compact, silver Ford.

Akron police detectives are investigating the shooting.

