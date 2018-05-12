Jackson Township police looking for 17-year-old missing female

Jackson Township police are asking for your assistance in finding 17-year-old Madison Marie Hartenstein.

Madison was last seen on May 10, 2018 around 5:45 pm at Stark State College attending a graduation. She was wearing a purple tie dye shirt, gray pants, and white shoes.

If you have seen Madison or know her whereabouts, please contact the Jackson Township Police Department at (330)832-1553.

