Parma dad arrested in connection with death of toddler son. (Source: WOIO)

Police have a 41-year-old dad in custody for the death of his toddler son.

Parma police say the dad walked in to the police station around 9 p.m. Saturday and said he wanted to turn himself in for a crime.

According to police, the Parma man then told officers his 18-month-old son was in the car, which was parked outside.

Officers found Nicholas Lawrence Shorter unresponsive and not breathing inside the vehicle and transported him to UH Parma Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Officers say the dad had lacerations on both of his arms and was taken to MetroHealth Hospital for treatment.

The dad remains in the hospital under police guard. His name has not been released.

The cause of death for the son remains under investigation.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.