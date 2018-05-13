Man injured in drive-by shooting on Cleveland's east side

Police say one man was shot after people in two cars were shooting at each other on the city's east side.

According to Cleveland police, the victim was inside one of the vehicles.

The shooting happened while the suspects were driving in the area of E. 36 and Longwood Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

The victim, a 22-year-old man, was shot in the leg.

Police say he was driven to MetroHealth Hospital by his friends. His condition and name have not been released.

There are no arrests.

