Boil water alert issued for the entire city of Vermilion



Posted by Julia Tullos, Assignment Desk Manager
VERMILION, OH (WOIO) -

All residents are under a water boil alert that was issued Sunday morning.

Vermilion city officials say the boil water alert is necessary due to a large water main break on Highbridge Road.

Water department officials are aware of the problem and are working to fix it.

No word at this time how long the boil alert will be in effect.

