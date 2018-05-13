Cleveland native and vodka CEO giving back to the city in a major way

FLOH Vodka founder and CEO Jacques Evans is helping his hometown in more ways than one. (Source: Floh Vodka)

The city of Cleveland is known for a number of great things: Winning sports teams, great food, and the home of Rock and Roll.

But Jacques Evans is putting Cleveland on the map in a way you might not expect, liquor distribution.

Evans has made a name for himself through his fast-rising product "FLOH Vodka".

Distilled in Bend, Oregon, FLOH promises a smooth, clean, gluten-free, allergen-free, and kosher seal-certified vodka.

The company sells itself on the luxury experience, considering the brand the "caviar of vodka."

Not only is he building a national brand right here in Ohio, but he's using his success to help others.

Evans recently started a scholarship fund at his alma mater Cleveland Heights High School.

His plan is to donate $10,000 to students to invest in their own businesses this summer.

The former Tiger is a major influence on the children in his community and was recently inducted into the Hall of Fame at Cleveland Heights High School.

His passion for sports is one of the driving forces making his brand popular; it's also been a difference maker in his hometown.

He has gotten the support of athletes and celebrities alike who have flocked to the "caviar-like" brand.

Evans is just 4 years into his dream, but he is already making a huge difference in the lives of others.

Hoping to the grow the brand, he eventually wants FLOH Vodka to ring synonymous with "Cleveland."

