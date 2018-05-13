Police looking for suspect who shot three people outside Akron h - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Police looking for suspect who shot three people outside Akron home

Posted by Julia Tullos, Assignment Desk Manager
Connect
Three people shot outside an Akron home. (Source: WOIO) Three people shot outside an Akron home. (Source: WOIO)
AKRON, OH (WOIO) -

Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened outside a home Saturday evening.

Akron police say just before 6 p.m. a suspect pulled up in front of a home in the 1100 block of Florida Avenue and began shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 53-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two other victims, a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, drove themselves to a Barberton Hospital.

According to officers, their injuries are also non-life threatening.

The suspect remains on the loose.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly