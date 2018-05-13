Police looking for suspect who shot three people outside Akron home

Three people shot outside an Akron home. (Source: WOIO)

Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened outside a home Saturday evening.

Akron police say just before 6 p.m. a suspect pulled up in front of a home in the 1100 block of Florida Avenue and began shooting.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a 53-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Two other victims, a 22-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman, drove themselves to a Barberton Hospital.

According to officers, their injuries are also non-life threatening.

The suspect remains on the loose.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.