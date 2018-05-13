Moms enjoy a day of learning at Cleveland museums - Cleveland 19 News Cleveland, OH

Moms enjoy a day of learning at Cleveland museums

Posted by Randy Buffington, Digital Content Producer
Connect
Mother's Day at the Great Lakes Science Center. (Source: WOIO) Mother's Day at the Great Lakes Science Center. (Source: WOIO)
CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -

Mother's Day was full of fun for a number of moms.

The Cleveland Museum of Art celebrated with free admission for all mothers on Sunday, May 13. 

The exhibit currently on display is "Eyewitness Views: Making History in Eighteenth-Century Europe." 

Tickets were discounted the entire day for locals to soak in some history. 

In the name of science 

Friends and family also had a great time at the Great Lakes Science Center for their special Mother's Day offer. 

On Sunday, May 13, the Great Lakes Science Center offered half-price admission for all mothers from noon - 5 p.m.

The "Happy Hands Workshop" was a big hit at the center. Guests used common ingredients to make their own hand lotion and explore how oil and water actually can mix.

Never a dull day for learning 

A number of families took advantage of the special offer, checking out the science demos, and other hands-on activities. 

Plenty of moms got the best of both worlds over the weekend: education and quality time with the ones they love the most. 

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly