Moms enjoy a day of learning at Cleveland museums

Mother's Day was full of fun for a number of moms.

The Cleveland Museum of Art celebrated with free admission for all mothers on Sunday, May 13.

The exhibit currently on display is "Eyewitness Views: Making History in Eighteenth-Century Europe."

Happy Mother's Day from the CMA! Celebrate Mother’s Day at CMA with FREE admission for mom to #EyewitnessCMA, the chance to check out the newly redesigned Tiffany and Fabergé galleries, and more! https://t.co/xJ4gHMXP6Z pic.twitter.com/q2nkDQhnZO — ClevelandArt (@ClevelandArt) May 13, 2018

Tickets were discounted the entire day for locals to soak in some history.

In the name of science

Friends and family also had a great time at the Great Lakes Science Center for their special Mother's Day offer.

On Sunday, May 13, the Great Lakes Science Center offered half-price admission for all mothers from noon - 5 p.m.

The "Happy Hands Workshop" was a big hit at the center. Guests used common ingredients to make their own hand lotion and explore how oil and water actually can mix.

Never a dull day for learning

A number of families took advantage of the special offer, checking out the science demos, and other hands-on activities.

Plenty of moms got the best of both worlds over the weekend: education and quality time with the ones they love the most.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.