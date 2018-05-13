Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics: How to watch, listen and more

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to tip off in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak).

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to tip off against the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday, May 13, at 3:30 p.m.

The Cavs will play Game 1 on the road at the historical Boston TD Garden.

The Cavaliers are looking to take an early lead against a young and scrappy Boston team eager to stop LeBron James from his eighth straight NBA Finals appearance.

Cleveland fans are in attendance for a watch party at Quicken Loans arena. But a few moms made the trip to support the Cavaliers away from home.

More mamas in the house!

Thank you, mom! ?? pic.twitter.com/b4xoGQY4Q7 — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) May 13, 2018

The game will be televised on ABC and can be streamed on WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app.

For additional coverage follow our social media @Cleveland19News across Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat.

Sports anchor Tony Zarella is also live from Boston will also keep you updated throughout the night.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.