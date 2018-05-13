Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics: How to watch, listen and more

The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to tip off in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak). CLEVELAND, OH (WOIO) -
The Cleveland Cavaliers are set to tip off against the Boston Celtics for Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday, May 13, at 3:30 p.m.
The Cavs will play Game 1 on the road at the historical Boston TD Garden.
The Cavaliers are looking to take an early lead against a young and scrappy Boston team eager to stop LeBron James from his eighth straight NBA Finals appearance.
Cleveland fans are in attendance for a watch party at Quicken Loans arena. But a few moms made the trip to support the Cavaliers away from home.
The game will be televised on ABC and can be streamed on WatchESPN.com or the WatchESPN app.
For additional coverage follow our social media @Cleveland19News across Instagram, Twitter, and Snapchat.
Sports anchor Tony Zarella is also live from Boston will also keep you updated throughout the night.
Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.