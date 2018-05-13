Cleveland Cavaliers fall to the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals 108-83

The Cleveland Cavaliers fall to the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference finals. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak).

Final score: 108-83

The Cleveland Cavaliers got off to an incredibly slow start in Game 1 against the Boston Celtics.

Trouble in Beantown

Game 1 was a shocker for many with the Celtics taking an early lead in the Eastern Conference Finals in dominant fashion.

The Cavaliers just couldn't find their rhythm; shooting 4-26 from the three-point line.

The Celtics were just the opposite, and were able to stretch out an early lead with exceptional play from their backcourt.

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 23 points and 8 rebounds. But the real problems came from big man Al Horford. The 6-foot-10-inch center finished with 20 points, 4 rebounds and 6 assists.

The @celtics had 36 points after the first quarter.



The Cavs have 35 points at the half. ?? pic.twitter.com/4qAYPVFPwa — ESPN (@espn) May 13, 2018

The Celtics were able to get it going on both sides of the floor. Four Boston Celtics scored in double figures, and their scrappy defenders were able to throw LeBron James completely off his game.

High hopes

The Cavaliers' leading scorer was Kevin Love with 17 points on the game.

LeBron James followed up with a rough night from the field, finishing with 15 points and 7 turnovers.

Things got scary for the Cavaliers early, but fans were still anticipating a comeback.

No, not this game at least, but the Cavs will have the opportunity to bounce back soon.

Game 2 will be held in Boston on Tuesday, May 15 at 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.