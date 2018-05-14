Northeast Ohio weather: More storms overnight and tomorrow

RELATED: Shelf cloud approaching Northeast Ohio looks like something out of a movie (photos)

From Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak:

LIVE INTERACTIVE RADAR

The air is very warm and humid tonight with a front just to our north. We are monitoring the storms west of us and there is a good chance a wave of rain and storms will roll through overnight. The evening is looking quiet. Tomorrow morning should be dry with a mostly cloudy sky. The front to our north will pass through the area and that will be the trigger for shower and thunderstorm development. We think it will begin along the lakeshore counties late morning and then the threat shifts south as the day wears on. A lake breeze develops by afternoon. It looks like the front will be far enough to give most of the area a dry day. A few showers or storms could pop up along and south of the US-30 corridor.

For a closer look at the next ten days, be sure to check out the latest forecast on the Cleveland 19 First Alert weather app!