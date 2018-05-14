LeBron James confident heading into Game 2: 'I have zero level of concern'

The Cleveland Cavaliers were outplayed on both ends of the court Sunday against the Boston Celtics in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Finals, but LeBron James isn't sweating yet.

"I have zero level of concern at this stage," James said during a postgame press conference. He added, "I've been down 0-1. I've been down 0-2. I've been down before in the postseason."

The Celtics dominated the Cavs 108-83, holding him to just 15 points and forcing seven turnovers.

"For me, Game 1 has always been a 'feel out' game for me. I got a good sense of the way they played me today and how I play going into Game 2," said James.

He credited Boston for their defensive strategy against him in the first game of the series, but added the Cavs will be more prepared for Game 2.

"We have another opportunity to be better as a ballclub come Tuesday night and we'll see what happens," said James.

Game 2 between the Cavaliers and Celtics is scheduled for Tuesday night at 8:30 p.m. in Boston.

