Bear caught on home surveillance cam in Ashtabula County

A large black bear was spotted in the backyard of a home in Jefferson Township.

A Cleveland 19 News viewer submitted photos of the bear, which was seen by a surveillance camera late Saturday night.

According to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources, an adult black bear can weigh anywhere between 150 and 700 pounds. They are most active in the early morning and late evening.

Typically, peak bear mating activity takes place in June, but increased breeding and activity could be noticed throughout Northeast Ohio in the months before.

