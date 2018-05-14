Charges could come Monday against father in connection to son's death

Police in Parma are expected to release more information Monday regarding the investigation into the death of an 18-month-old boy.

According to police, the boy's 41-year-old father turned himself in on Saturday night after he showed up in the police station's lobby with self-inflicted cuts to his arms.

He told police he wanted to turn himself in for a crime he said he committed.

Police then say they learned that man's 18-month-old son, Nicholas Lawrence Shorter, was in a car parked in the visitor section at the police station. He was found unresponsive in the backseat and was taken to Parma Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

Neighbors react to boy's death

The boy's father, who will not be identified until charges are filed, was arrested in connection to his son's death. He is currently in a room guarded by officers at MetroHealth Hospital. Police say he is being treated for the injuries that were present when he arrived at the station Saturday.

Police and the county medical examiner have not yet released a specific cause of death for the 18-month-old. Detectives are awaiting the results of the autopsy from the medical examiner's office.

Charges could be filed as early as Monday morning when the courts open, according to Parma police.

