Dense fog advisory impacts Monday morning commute

The National Weather Service issued a dense fog advisory Monday morning for Cleveland and areas east extending into northwestern Pennsylvania.

The advisory is in effect through 9 a.m.

Visibilities across the area will frequently be a quarter mile or less, according to the Cleveland office of the National Weather Service.

Interstates that could be impacted include I-90, I-80, I-480, I-271, and portions of I-71 and I-77 near downtown Cleveland.

