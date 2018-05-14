Pedestrian fatally stuck by vehicle overnight on Jennings Freeway

Crews from the Ohio Department of Transportation and Cleveland Police Department responded to a fatal pedestrian crash overnight.

Police say a person was struck and killed by a vehicle on the Jennings Freeway near the Spring Road exit.

Cars were detoured off of the freeway beginning before midnight on Sunday.

Lanes on the Jennings Freeway reopened before 2 a.m. Monday morning.

Cleveland police are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the fatal pedestrian crash.

