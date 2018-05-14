Prison for mail carrier who stole packages of marijuana from Northeast Ohio homes

A mail carrier was sentenced to three months in prison for taking more than 10 pounds of marijuana intended for delivery to two Northeast Ohio homes.

According to the U.S. Attorney's Office in Cleveland, 43-year-old Thomas Schaefer, of Broadview Heights, stole the first package containing four pounds of marijuana before delivery from a Cleveland home on Dolloff Road in March 2017.

Schaefer took a second package containing more than six pounds of marijuana before it arrived to a home on Melgrove Avenue in Garfield Heights in August 2017.

An agent from the U.S. Postal Office of Inspector General's Office says the investigation started when Schaefer's supervisor was assaulted by drug dealers looking for a package that Schaefer may have stolen.

“The jail sentence in this case should send a message to those postal employees who decide to go into the drug dealing business for themselves by stealing drug parcels from the mail," says Special Agent in Charge Kenneth Cleevely.

Schaefer was sentenced last week to one count of mail theft.

