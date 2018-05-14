3 shootings reported within hours of each other on Cleveland's east side

Cleveland police investigated three shootings that were reported late Sunday night, including one that occurred near the Cuyahoga Community College campus in downtown Cleveland.

The first shooting was reported just after 9 p.m. Sunday in the 3600 block of Community College Avenue near a college campus. Police say a 26-year-old man was shot in the leg, but was able to walk to nearby St. Vincent Charity Hospital for treatment.

The second shooting took place shortly after 10:30 p.m. in the 11600 block of Shaker Boulevard at a Sunoco gas station. A man in his 50s was shot in the leg and taken to University Hospital.

The third shooting investigated overnight by Cleveland Police was reported just before 11 p.m. in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr.Drive. Police and paramedics found a 20-year-old man suffering from two gunshot wounds to the chest. He was taken to University Hospital. The victim's condition is not immediately known at this time.

Police have not released any information regarding suspect descriptions.

Copyright 2018 WOIO. All rights reserved.