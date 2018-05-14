Voss industries doing a great deed for hall of fame boxer's family

Cleveland native Gary Horvath is feeling blessed this morning.

The hall-of-fame boxer was gifted with a wheelchair accessible ramp from the good people at Voss Industries.

Horvath is the owner of "Make Them Pay" Old Angle Boxing Gym on West 25th Street in the Clark-Fulton neighborhood.

At the gym he gives free lessons to the youth, keeping them on their toes and off the streets.

"The Pope of West 25th"

The boxing coach centers his life around his family, and has been married to his wife Judith for 53 years.

This past February, the family experienced some difficulties when she broke her hip after a hard fall.

The injury has her wheelchair bound, and she has been struggling to get in the house ever since.

In desperate need, Gary Horvath made a call to Voss Industries on behalf of his wife.

Company President James Callan, was so moved by the family's story and the coach's dedication to the community he decided to build them a wheelchair accessible ramp free of charge.

The employees over at Voss got the measurements last week, and locals volunteered to help assemble it.

