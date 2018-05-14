Ohio man arrested after 1-year-old son found naked, alone in Oregon forest

The father of a 1-year-old boy has been arrested after his son was found laying naked in dirt in an Oregon forest.

According to the Deschutes County Sheriff's Office in Oregon, deputies and police in Oregon found young Bradley Thomas alone in the woods using drones, helicopters, and ground and horseback searchers.

Deputies say, on May 10, Bradley's father, 25-year-old Brandon Blouin of Belpre, Ohio, and his 18-year-old mother were staying in a vehicle in the woods near Bend, Oregon.

At some point, the woman left Blouin and Bradley alone in the woods. While searching for the woman, Blouin set Bradley down in the forest and left him on his own.

Deputies then responded to the wooded-area after Blouin emerged asking for law enforcement assistance. The boy was found nearly six hours later with help from several surrounding police agencies laying naked in the dirt approximately one mile from the family's vehicle.

Blouin was likely under the influence of drugs when he left the child in the woods and walked away, according to the sheriff's office.

He was arrested and charged with criminal mistreatment, child neglect, endangering the welfare of a minor, and assault. The assault charge stems from an injury that Bradley allegedly suffered while in his father's care.

