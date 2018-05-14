Just Pay Half: Goodtime I Certificates for Half Off!

Looking to have some fun this summer?

Get two Round-Trip Tickets aboard the Goodtime I for just HALF the price!

2 Deals Available for purchase at half price:

Goodtime I - Daytime Island Hopping Cruise Certificates (Good for 2 Adults) for only $27.55!

Join the Goodtime I Crew on an all day excursion to visit both Kelleys Island and Put-In-Bay. The Daytime Island Hopping Cruise sets sail Tuesday - Saturday and is fun for the whole family! While on board, the Captain will narrate the cruise, giving you information about everything you are seeing along the way. You can sit on the upper deck, and enjoy the lake breeze in your face while you cruise, or enjoy refreshments on the lower deck. This is the perfect way to explore the most popular Lake Erie Islands all in one day. Must call ahead for reservations.



Restrictions

Offer valid for two (2) people on board the Goodtime I Daytime Island Hopping cruise

Not valid with other discounts/promotions

No cash or credit back on unused amount

Not Valid for evening cruises

Last date of the year is Sunday, September 2. 2018

DAYTIME CRUISES ARE NOT AVAILABLE EVERYDAY, CALL TO MAKE RESERVATIONS

Voucher will expire on 09/02/2018

Goodtime I - Friday Night Party Cruise Certificates (Good for 2 Adults) for only $20.50!

Join us aboard the popular Friday Night Party Cruise to Put-in-Bay! This “floating night club” is an exciting way to enjoy a night out, and, by far the most enjoyable way to travel to Put-in-Bay! DJ and cash bars on board. Must be 21 years or older at the time of boarding! No exceptions!



6:45- Boarding Begins

7:30pm- Depart Sandusky

9:15pm-12:00am- Enjoy Put-in-Bay

12:15am- Depart Put-in-Bay

2:00am – Arrive in Sandusky



Restrictions

Offer valid for two (2) people on board the Goodtime Friday Night Party Cruise

Not valid with other discounts/promotions

No cash or credit back on unused amount

Last day of the year is Friday, September 7, 2018

BLACKOUT DATES: July 13th

Voucher will expire on 09/07/2018

PLEASE CALL FOR RESERVATIONS AND TO CHECK ON AVAILABILITY IN ADVANCE.

Location:

Goodtime I

109 W. Shoreline Dr.

Sandusky, OH 44870

